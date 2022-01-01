Charlottesville Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Charlottesville
More about CONMOLE
CONMOLE
816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Coliflor
|$14.00
pan-seared organic cauliflower toasted with egg. green mole
|Carnitas
|$22.00
Autumn Olive Farm pork carnitas. Salsa picante. rice. pico de Gallo. avocado mousse. corn tortillas.
|RICE
|$4.00
Our conmole tomato based rice 16 oz.
More about Riverbirch Restaurant
Riverbirch Restaurant
630 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$8.00
|Steakhouse Salad
|$16.00
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.00
More about Brazos Tacos
Brazos Tacos
925 2nd St SE, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Chips and...
|$2.00
Start with 1/3 pound of corn tortilla chips. Mix and match your choice of additions. Select all three for the Whole Shebang!
You may choose multiples of any option.
|Build Your Own
|$0.50
Let your creative spirit fly to the mountaintops! Build Your Own Taco
|Fish Aficionado
|$4.75
Blackened tilapia, Green cabbage slaw, avocado, cilantro crema, and Lime
More about Asado Wing and Taco Company
Asado Wing and Taco Company
1327 W Main Street, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$8.98
Flour tortilla with melted cheddar/jack cheese and choice of protein. Served with a side of crema and salsa.
|Taco Salad
|$6.98
Mixed greens, black bean/corn salsa, pico de gallo, cheddar/jack cheese, seasoned potatoes, choice of dressing and choice of protein.
|Dos Amigos
|$12.98
Choice of taco and 6 wings any style and sauce.