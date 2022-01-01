Charlottesville Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Charlottesville

CONMOLE image

 

CONMOLE

816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coliflor$14.00
pan-seared organic cauliflower toasted with egg. green mole 
Carnitas$22.00
Autumn Olive Farm pork carnitas. Salsa picante. rice. pico de Gallo. avocado mousse. corn tortillas.
RICE$4.00
Our conmole tomato based rice 16 oz.
More about CONMOLE
Riverbirch Restaurant image

 

Riverbirch Restaurant

630 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$8.00
Steakhouse Salad$16.00
Margherita Pizza$13.00
More about Riverbirch Restaurant
Brazos Tacos image

 

Brazos Tacos

925 2nd St SE, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chips and...$2.00
Start with 1/3 pound of corn tortilla chips. Mix and match your choice of additions. Select all three for the Whole Shebang!
You may choose multiples of any option.
Build Your Own$0.50
Let your creative spirit fly to the mountaintops! Build Your Own Taco
Fish Aficionado$4.75
Blackened tilapia, Green cabbage slaw, avocado, cilantro crema, and Lime
More about Brazos Tacos
Asado Wing and Taco Company image

 

Asado Wing and Taco Company

1327 W Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Quesadilla$8.98
Flour tortilla with melted cheddar/jack cheese and choice of protein. Served with a side of crema and salsa.
Taco Salad$6.98
Mixed greens, black bean/corn salsa, pico de gallo, cheddar/jack cheese, seasoned potatoes, choice of dressing and choice of protein.
Dos Amigos$12.98
Choice of taco and 6 wings any style and sauce.
More about Asado Wing and Taco Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Dumplings

Tacos

Margherita Pizza

Pad Thai

Pretzels

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston