Charlottesville pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Charlottesville

Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken image

 

Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken

946 Grady Avenue, charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gimme Meat 16"$19.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham
The Queen 16"$21.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Garlic, Oregano
The Homecoming 16"$15.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
More about Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS

Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar

20 Elliewood Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (204 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dipping Sauce$0.75
housemade sauces for your crust
MED Create Your Own$13.00
Classic cheese pizza. Customizable + toppings
SML Create Your Own$8.50
classic cheese pizza, customizable + toppings
More about Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
The Brick Oven image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$9.00
Crispy Romaine hearts, kalamata olives, banana peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, served with our signature creamy Greek dressing.
Spinach Calzone$13.00
Fresh spinach, ricotta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
Cannoli$5.00
crispy pastry shell with sweet ricotta filling, drizzled with chocolate syrup
More about The Brick Oven
Fry's Spring Station image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fry's Spring Station

2115 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.1 (923 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita (v, gfa)$12.00
Mozzarella, Crushed Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
Piggie Smalls (gfa)$15.00
Sausage, Smoked Ham, Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend
North of the Border (gfa)$15.00
Chopped Bacon, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cheddar, Tomato Avocado Salad, House Cheese Blend, White Sauce
More about Fry's Spring Station
matchbox image

 

matchbox

2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
LG porky fig pizza$20.00
Garlic Puree Ingredients:
Garlic Cloves, Canola Oil, Salt.
Roasted garlic puree, blue cheese, black pepper honey, crispy bacon, mozzarella and arugula.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, grana padano cheese, and garlic butter croutons.
Allergy Notes:
Gluten Free if no croutons
Apple + Pear Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, honey balsamic vinaigrette, sliced apples, sliced pears, candied pecans, blue cheese.
Allergy Info:
More about matchbox
Mona Lisa Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mona Lisa Pasta

921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Pepperoni PIZZA$19.50
Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend, Pepperoni and house herbs
DiVinci Sandwich$7.99
Genoa Salami, Soppresatta, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Lettuce & Tomato on Seeded Baguette
-Fresh Mozzarella Salad$6.99
Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil with House Dressing
More about Mona Lisa Pasta
Riverbirch Restaurant image

 

Riverbirch Restaurant

630 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$8.00
Steakhouse Salad$16.00
Margherita Pizza$13.00
More about Riverbirch Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Dumplings

Tacos

Margherita Pizza

Pad Thai

Pretzels

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston