Charlottesville pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Charlottesville
More about Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
946 Grady Avenue, charlottesville
|Popular items
|Gimme Meat 16"
|$19.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham
|The Queen 16"
|$21.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Garlic, Oregano
|The Homecoming 16"
|$15.00
Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
More about Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
PIZZA • SALADS
Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
20 Elliewood Ave, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Dipping Sauce
|$0.75
housemade sauces for your crust
|MED Create Your Own
|$13.00
Classic cheese pizza. Customizable + toppings
|SML Create Your Own
|$8.50
classic cheese pizza, customizable + toppings
More about The Brick Oven
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
The Brick Oven
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$9.00
Crispy Romaine hearts, kalamata olives, banana peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, served with our signature creamy Greek dressing.
|Spinach Calzone
|$13.00
Fresh spinach, ricotta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
|Cannoli
|$5.00
crispy pastry shell with sweet ricotta filling, drizzled with chocolate syrup
More about Fry's Spring Station
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fry's Spring Station
2115 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|Margherita (v, gfa)
|$12.00
Mozzarella, Crushed Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
|Piggie Smalls (gfa)
|$15.00
Sausage, Smoked Ham, Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend
|North of the Border (gfa)
|$15.00
Chopped Bacon, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cheddar, Tomato Avocado Salad, House Cheese Blend, White Sauce
More about matchbox
matchbox
2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|LG porky fig pizza
|$20.00
Garlic Puree Ingredients:
Garlic Cloves, Canola Oil, Salt.
Roasted garlic puree, blue cheese, black pepper honey, crispy bacon, mozzarella and arugula.
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, grana padano cheese, and garlic butter croutons.
Allergy Notes:
Gluten Free if no croutons
|Apple + Pear Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, honey balsamic vinaigrette, sliced apples, sliced pears, candied pecans, blue cheese.
Allergy Info:
More about Mona Lisa Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Mona Lisa Pasta
921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville
|Popular items
|LG Pepperoni PIZZA
|$19.50
Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend, Pepperoni and house herbs
|DiVinci Sandwich
|$7.99
Genoa Salami, Soppresatta, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Lettuce & Tomato on Seeded Baguette
|-Fresh Mozzarella Salad
|$6.99
Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil with House Dressing