Al pastor tacos in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Enigma Jalisco
325 Four Leaf Lane Suite 8, Charlottesville
|Tacos al Pastor
|$13.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed of asada & chorizo served with rice or beans, cilantro & onions, red salsa, green salsa & grilled onions.
Brock & Company, Inc. - Emerson
2500 Austin Drive, Charlottesville
|Pork Tacos Al Pastor
|$6.95
2 Roasted Pork and pineapple tacos on flour tortillas that you top with pickled onions, chopped cilantro, Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde, Cabbage, and Cilantro Lime Crema Served with Sides of Black beans and Rice Onions, Shredded Cheese, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla. Deep Fried to Golden Brown. Served with Brown Rice, Salsa and Sour Cream.