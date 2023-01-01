Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Enigma Jalisco

325 Four Leaf Lane Suite 8, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos al Pastor$13.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed of asada & chorizo served with rice or beans, cilantro & onions, red salsa, green salsa & grilled onions.
More about Enigma Jalisco
Brock & Company, Inc. - Emerson

2500 Austin Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Tacos Al Pastor$6.95
2 Roasted Pork and pineapple tacos on flour tortillas that you top with pickled onions, chopped cilantro, Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde, Cabbage, and Cilantro Lime Crema Served with Sides of Black beans and Rice Onions, Shredded Cheese, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla. Deep Fried to Golden Brown. Served with Brown Rice, Salsa and Sour Cream.
More about Brock & Company, Inc. - Emerson

