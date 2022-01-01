Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Arugula salad in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Arugula Salad
Charlottesville restaurants that serve arugula salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ivy Provisions
2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville
Avg 4.4
(352 reviews)
Spring Chevre and Arugula Salad
$12.49
Arugula, Apples, Watermelon Radish, Chevre, Carrots, raisins, herb dressing, candied walnuts
More about Ivy Provisions
Maya
633 West Main Street, Charlottesville
Avg 4.5
(2219 reviews)
Baby Arugula Salad
$11.00
More about Maya
