Bacon cheeseburgers in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Rapture image

GRILL

Rapture

303 E Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.9 (943 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
classic bacon cheese burger$17.00
locally pastured, dry-aged beef, applewood smoked bacon & cheddar, on mariebette challah roll with lettuce, tomato, duke's may
More about Rapture
South Street Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

South Street Brewery

106 W South St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (1214 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bacon Burger$12.00
1/4lb ground chuck smash patty, caramelized onions, 2 slices of bacon, double american cheese, mayonniase, on a garlic butter potato roll
More about South Street Brewery
Riverbirch Restaurant image

 

Riverbirch Restaurant

630 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
More about Riverbirch Restaurant

