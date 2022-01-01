Bacon cheeseburgers in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
GRILL
Rapture
303 E Main St, Charlottesville
|classic bacon cheese burger
|$17.00
locally pastured, dry-aged beef, applewood smoked bacon & cheddar, on mariebette challah roll with lettuce, tomato, duke's may
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
South Street Brewery
106 W South St., Charlottesville
|Garlic Bacon Burger
|$12.00
1/4lb ground chuck smash patty, caramelized onions, 2 slices of bacon, double american cheese, mayonniase, on a garlic butter potato roll