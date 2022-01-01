Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baked mac and cheese in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Baked Mac And Cheese
Charlottesville restaurants that serve baked mac and cheese
Botanical Plant-Based Fare
421 E Main St, Charlotteville
No reviews yet
Baked Mac & Cheese
$16.00
More about Botanical Plant-Based Fare
The Fitzroy
120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville
Avg 4.4
(597 reviews)
baked mac and cheese
$10.00
sharp yellow and white cheddar, parm, sweet cream
More about The Fitzroy
