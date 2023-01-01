Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana ice cream in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve banana ice cream

Iso Iso Ramen & Boba - Charlottesville

1001 West Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tempura banana with ice cream$7.99
More about Iso Iso Ramen & Boba - Charlottesville
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Banana & Ice Cream$4.50
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

