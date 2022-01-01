Beef salad in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve beef salad
Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
1820 Abbey Road, Charlottesville
|Salad - Beef
|$10.95
"A Salad with a Beef Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville
|D6 Nam Tok (Grilled Beef Salad)
|$8.00
Thinly sliced grilled beef tossed in a thai spicy lime dressing with red onions, cilantro, scallions, and ground roasted rice.
Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston
917 A Preston Avenue, Charlottesville
|Salad - Beef
|$10.95
