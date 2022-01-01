Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve beef salad

Item pic

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd

1820 Abbey Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad - Beef$10.95
"A Salad with a Beef Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
D6 Nam Tok (Grilled Beef Salad)$8.00
Thinly sliced grilled beef tossed in a thai spicy lime dressing with red onions, cilantro, scallions, and ground roasted rice.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
Item pic

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston

917 A Preston Avenue, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad - Beef$10.95
"A Salad with a Beef Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston
The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve image

 

The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve

5931 Blenheim Rd, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Mount Ida Cheeseburger - Mount Ida farm beef / mushroom / American cheese / peppers + onions / mayo / mariebette challah roll [chips or side salad {+1}]$17.00
More about The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Beef Noodles

Baked Ziti

Pappardelle

Scallops

Chicken Curry

Key Lime Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston