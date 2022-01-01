Beef soup in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve beef soup
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Caldo de Res (Latino Beef Soup) & Arroz Amarillo (Yellow Rice)
|$14.00
A staple in many Latino cultures, this soup is so hearty filled with thick chunks of beef, carrots, daikon. Served alongside our Arroz Amarillo (Yellow Rice)
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Sliced Beef-flank-Steak, Chinese-Brocoli, rice noodle, cilantro, scallions,
bean sprout.