Beef soup in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve beef soup

Item pic

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caldo de Res (Latino Beef Soup) & Arroz Amarillo (Yellow Rice)$14.00
A staple in many Latino cultures, this soup is so hearty filled with thick chunks of beef, carrots, daikon. Served alongside our Arroz Amarillo (Yellow Rice)
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
Sliced Beef-flank-Steak, Chinese-Brocoli, rice noodle, cilantro, scallions,
bean sprout.
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Item pic

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef noodle soup$10.00
Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
Braised beef in a tasty beef broth, steamed noodles, bean sprouts and Chinese broccoli, scallions, cilantro. (Can not make Gluten Free)
More about Monsoon Siam

