Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt salad in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve blt salad

Main pic

 

The Villa Diner

1250 Emmet St N, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad BLT*$11.95
More about The Villa Diner
Item pic

 

Brock & Company, Inc. - Emerson

2500 Austin Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad BLT$6.25
House made Egg Salad, Lettuce Tomato and Bacon on your Choice of Bread
More about Brock & Company, Inc. - Emerson

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Philly Cheesesteaks

Avocado Rolls

Tom Kha Soup

Taquitos

Brisket

Cornbread

Stew

Rice Noodles

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Nellysford

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (50 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston