Blt salad in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Blt Salad
Charlottesville restaurants that serve blt salad
The Villa Diner
1250 Emmet St N, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad BLT*
$11.95
More about The Villa Diner
Brock & Company, Inc. - Emerson
2500 Austin Drive, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Egg Salad BLT
$6.25
House made Egg Salad, Lettuce Tomato and Bacon on your Choice of Bread
More about Brock & Company, Inc. - Emerson
