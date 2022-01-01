Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve boneless wings

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BONELESS WINGS (8)$8.49
Boneless Chicken wings, specially prepared plain, hot, mild or bbq, served up hot with Vinny's blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken image

 

Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken

946 Grady Avenue, charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
10 Boneless Wings$14.00
More about Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
The Brick Oven image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
6pc Boneless Wings$7.00
Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
12pc Boneless Wings$11.00
Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
More about The Brick Oven
Champion Grill image

 

Champion Grill

2075 Bond Street, Charlottesville

Avg 4 (78 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
10 Boneless Wings$12.00
20 Boneless Wings$16.00
More about Champion Grill
Asado Wing and Taco Company image

 

Asado Wing and Taco Company

1327 W Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Boneless Wings$14.98
Small Boneless Wings$8.98
More about Asado Wing and Taco Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Milkshakes

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Salad Wrap

Chicken Wraps

Noodle Soup

Fried Rice

Panang Curry

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston