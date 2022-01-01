Boneless wings in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|BONELESS WINGS (8)
|$8.49
Boneless Chicken wings, specially prepared plain, hot, mild or bbq, served up hot with Vinny's blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
946 Grady Avenue, charlottesville
|10 Boneless Wings
|$14.00
More about The Brick Oven
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
The Brick Oven
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville
|6pc Boneless Wings
|$7.00
Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
|12pc Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
More about Champion Grill
Champion Grill
2075 Bond Street, Charlottesville
|10 Boneless Wings
|$12.00
|20 Boneless Wings
|$16.00