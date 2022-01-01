Bratwurst in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve bratwurst
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kardinal Hall
722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville
|Bratwurst
|$15.00
traditional, lager-braised, local pork bratwurst (contains dairy). served on an abc pretzel roll with german mustard on the side, choice of two toppings, and choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw
|Vegetarian Bratwurst
|$15.00
beyond meat pea protein-based vegetarian sausage. served on an abc pretzel roll with german mustard on the side, choice of two toppings, and choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw. (Vegan Option Available)
