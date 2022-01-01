Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bratwurst in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve bratwurst

Beer Run image

 

Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Bratwurst$8.95
More about Beer Run
fcf1a6c3-6f63-42b7-baa2-b4e838208686 image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kardinal Hall

722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bratwurst$15.00
traditional, lager-braised, local pork bratwurst (contains dairy). served on an abc pretzel roll with german mustard on the side, choice of two toppings, and choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw
Vegetarian Bratwurst$15.00
beyond meat pea protein-based vegetarian sausage. served on an abc pretzel roll with german mustard on the side, choice of two toppings, and choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw. (Vegan Option Available)
Bratwurst$15.00
traditional, lager-braised, local pork bratwurst (contains dairy). served on an abc pretzel roll with german mustard on the side, choice of two toppings, and choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw
More about Kardinal Hall
Champion Brewing Company image

 

Champion Brewing Company

324 6th St. SE, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bratwurst$9.00
Bratwurst With Beer Braised Onions, Sauerkraut, and Brown Mustard on a toasted roll.
More about Champion Brewing Company

