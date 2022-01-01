Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve bruschetta

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRUSCHETTA$5.99
A slice of crusty bread rubbed with raw garlic, brushed with extra-virgin oil, topped with a blend of cheese, fresh tomato and basil then baked to perfection... the way you do it in the country!
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Vivace image

PIZZA

Vivace

2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$10.00
4 slices of Garlic Cheesebread with chopped fresh tomatoes, red onion, basil and balsamic
More about Vivace
The Fitzroy image

 

The Fitzroy

120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (597 reviews)
Takeout
fig bruschetta$10.00
whipped goat cheese, crispy prosciutto, basil, fig jam
More about The Fitzroy
Item pic

 

BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BRUSCHETTA$12.00
Toasted Crostino with Roasted Tomato Fondutta, Basil, Roasted Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Provolone, Balsamic Reduction, Basil Pesto, Pecorino Romano.
More about BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

