Bruschetta in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve bruschetta
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|BRUSCHETTA
|$5.99
A slice of crusty bread rubbed with raw garlic, brushed with extra-virgin oil, topped with a blend of cheese, fresh tomato and basil then baked to perfection... the way you do it in the country!
PIZZA
Vivace
2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville
|Bruschetta
|$10.00
4 slices of Garlic Cheesebread with chopped fresh tomatoes, red onion, basil and balsamic
The Fitzroy
120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville
|fig bruschetta
|$10.00
whipped goat cheese, crispy prosciutto, basil, fig jam