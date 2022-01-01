Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve burritos

Blue Moon Diner

606 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 eggs scrambled with cheddar and black beans on a spinach flour tortilla, with salsa, sour cream, and your choice of side
More about Blue Moon Diner
Passiflora

422 E Main Street, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Cod Burrito$20.00
Beer Battered Cod, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico, Guacamole, Queso. Side of Yuca Fries
More about Passiflora
GRILL

Rapture

303 E Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.9 (943 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
breakfast burrito$11.00
scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese sauce. served with a house salad. add bacon or sausage +$2
More about Rapture
Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
El Guapo Burrito$11.00
Scrambled local eggs, pepper jack cheese, organic black beans & bell peppers in a sundried tomato tortilla; Side of house tomatillo salsa & potato frites & fruit
More about Beer Run
Asado Wing and Taco Company

1327 W Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito$9.48
Burrito$9.48
Flour tortilla, cheddar/jack cheese, pico de gallo, seasoned potatoes, queso, crema and choice of protein
More about Asado Wing and Taco Company

