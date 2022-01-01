Burritos in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve burritos
More about Blue Moon Diner
Blue Moon Diner
606 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
3 eggs scrambled with cheddar and black beans on a spinach flour tortilla, with salsa, sour cream, and your choice of side
More about Passiflora
Passiflora
422 E Main Street, Charlottesville
|Cod Burrito
|$20.00
Beer Battered Cod, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico, Guacamole, Queso. Side of Yuca Fries
More about Rapture
GRILL
Rapture
303 E Main St, Charlottesville
|breakfast burrito
|$11.00
scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese sauce. served with a house salad. add bacon or sausage +$2
More about Beer Run
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
|El Guapo Burrito
|$11.00
Scrambled local eggs, pepper jack cheese, organic black beans & bell peppers in a sundried tomato tortilla; Side of house tomatillo salsa & potato frites & fruit