Caesar salad in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants that serve caesar salad

Caesar Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS

Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar

20 Elliewood Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (204 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, shaved parm, grated romano, croutons, house caesar dressing
More about Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
The Brick Oven image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
Crispy romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, and Parmesan cheese served with our creamy Caesar dressing.
More about The Brick Oven
573a791d-26df-4e8f-bfb8-74bf1e3d9e6d image

 

matchbox

2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, grana padano cheese, and garlic butter croutons.
Allergy Notes:
Gluten Free if no croutons
More about matchbox
Shadwell's image

 

Shadwell's

1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Caesar Salad (gfa)$7.00
Half-size portion of our Caesar Salad
More about Shadwell's
Vivace image

PIZZA

Vivace

2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, Grana cheese, olives, croutons and house-made ceasar dressing
More about Vivace
South Street Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

South Street Brewery

106 W South St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (1214 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Caesar Salad$6.50
Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing
More about South Street Brewery
Ivy Road House image

 

Ivy Road House

4300 Three Notched Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine, Parmesan, Focaccia, cured egg yolk, roasted garlic dressing
More about Ivy Road House
Kardinal Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kardinal Hall

722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, house pretzel croutons, shaved pecorino, house caesar dressing (contains anchovies)
More about Kardinal Hall

