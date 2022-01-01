Caesar salad in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
PIZZA • SALADS
Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
20 Elliewood Ave, Charlottesville
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
romaine, shaved parm, grated romano, croutons, house caesar dressing
More about The Brick Oven
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
The Brick Oven
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Crispy romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, and Parmesan cheese served with our creamy Caesar dressing.
More about matchbox
matchbox
2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, grana padano cheese, and garlic butter croutons.
Allergy Notes:
Gluten Free if no croutons
More about Shadwell's
Shadwell's
1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville
|Side Caesar Salad (gfa)
|$7.00
Half-size portion of our Caesar Salad
More about Vivace
PIZZA
Vivace
2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, Grana cheese, olives, croutons and house-made ceasar dressing
More about South Street Brewery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
South Street Brewery
106 W South St., Charlottesville
|Small Caesar Salad
|$6.50
Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing
More about Ivy Road House
Ivy Road House
4300 Three Notched Road, Charlottesville
|Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Romaine, Parmesan, Focaccia, cured egg yolk, roasted garlic dressing