Carne asada in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

 

Brazos

1133 Emmet St N, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada$5.15
Carne asada, onions, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, ancho salsa
More about Brazos
Carne Asada image

 

Brazos Tacos

925 2nd St SE, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada$5.15
Carne asada, onions, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, ancho salsa
More about Brazos Tacos

