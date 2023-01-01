Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carne asada in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Carne Asada
Charlottesville restaurants that serve carne asada
Brazos
1133 Emmet St N, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Carne Asada
$5.15
Carne asada, onions, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, ancho salsa
More about Brazos
Brazos Tacos
925 2nd St SE, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Carne Asada
$5.15
Carne asada, onions, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, ancho salsa
More about Brazos Tacos
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Coleslaw
Enchiladas
Panang Curry
Thai Fried Rice
Calamari
Pappardelle
More near Charlottesville to explore
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Culpeper
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Crozet
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Waynesboro
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Powhatan
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Nellysford
No reviews yet
Roseland
Avg 4.5
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(803 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(346 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1093 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(656 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(392 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(306 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston