Carne asada tacos in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
Fiesta Azteca Tap House and Mexican Kitchen - 4300 Three Notch,D Road
4300 Three Notch,D Road, Charlottesville
|Tacos De Carne Asada
|$15.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed of asada served with a side of beans, cilantro, and onions, red salsa, green salsa, and grilled onions
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant #2 - 29 North - 395 Greenbrier Dr
395 Greenbrier Dr, Charlottesville
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$17.95
Three soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with tender grilled steak. Served with beans, onions, tomatoes and cilantro