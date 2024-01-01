Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Fiesta Azteca Tap House and Mexican Kitchen - 4300 Three Notch,D Road

4300 Three Notch,D Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos De Carne Asada$15.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed of asada served with a side of beans, cilantro, and onions, red salsa, green salsa, and grilled onions
More about Fiesta Azteca Tap House and Mexican Kitchen - 4300 Three Notch,D Road
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant #2 - 29 North - 395 Greenbrier Dr

395 Greenbrier Dr, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos de Carne Asada$17.95
Three soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with tender grilled steak. Served with beans, onions, tomatoes and cilantro
More about Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant #2 - 29 North - 395 Greenbrier Dr

