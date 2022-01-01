Catfish sandwiches in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches
More about Blue Moon Diner
Blue Moon Diner
606 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Catfish Sandwich
|$10.00
cornmeal crusted catfish filet with lettuce, tomato, Dukes Mayonnaise, and fresh jalapeno on a bun, with choice of side
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
2119 Ivy Road, Charlottesville
|Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo
|$11.00
Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
|Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich
|$15.00
Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles