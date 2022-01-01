Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Catfish sandwiches in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches

Item pic

 

Blue Moon Diner

606 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Catfish Sandwich$10.00
cornmeal crusted catfish filet with lettuce, tomato, Dukes Mayonnaise, and fresh jalapeno on a bun, with choice of side
More about Blue Moon Diner
Item pic

 

Moe's Original BBQ

2119 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo$11.00
Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich$15.00
Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Veggie Salad

Pasta Salad

Fettuccine Alfredo

Penne

Cheesecake

Spinach Salad

Beef Soup

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston