Chef salad in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chef salad

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

Takeout
CHEF SALAD (SMALL)$6.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham
CHEF SALAD$9.49
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham
The Brick Oven image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuces tossed with hard-boiled eggs, provolone cheese, sliced turkey, ham, grape tomatoes & cucumbers served with your choice of dressing.
