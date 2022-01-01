Chicken marsala in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|CHICKEN MARSALA
|$16.99
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
The Brick Oven
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville
|Chicken Marsala
|$15.00
Chicken breast, mushrooms, garlic, Marsala wine, butter. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.