Chicken parmesan in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$14.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with our signature marinara sauce. Served with garlic toast, a side of speghetti and a garden side salad with your choice of dressings.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with our signature marinara sauce & mozzarella on Sub bread, toasted in our wood fired brick oven for extra flavor. Served with your choice of Potato Chips, Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.
More about The Brick Oven
Vivace image

PIZZA

Vivace

2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$20.00
over spaghetti marinara
More about Vivace
Mona Lisa Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mona Lisa Pasta

921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (168 reviews)
Takeout
- Chicken Parmesan$14.95
More about Mona Lisa Pasta
Item pic

 

Sal's Caffe Italia

221 E Main St, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Breaded, Fried and Baked, Melted Mozzarella, House Pasta. All chicken dishes served with linguini.
More about Sal's Caffe Italia

