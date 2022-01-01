Chicken piccata in Charlottesville
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|CHICKEN PICCATA
|$16.99
Chicken breast sautéed to perfection with artichoke hearts, caper and fresh tomatoes in a lemon butter wine sauce, served over angel hair pasta.
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
The Brick Oven
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville
|Chicken Piccata
|$16.00
Chicken breast, lemon juice, white wine, garlic, capers & butter served over spaghetti. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.