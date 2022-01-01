Chicken salad in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
1820 Abbey Road, Charlottesville
|Salad - Chicken
|$9.95
"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston
Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston
917 A Preston Avenue, Charlottesville
|Salad - Chicken
|$9.95
"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."