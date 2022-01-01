Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Ivy Provisions image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ivy Provisions

2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (352 reviews)
Takeout
LIMITED TIME - Curried Chicken Salad Wrap$11.99
curried roast chicken salad with toasted pecans & golden raisins, red onions, arugula in a toasted spinach tortilla
More about Ivy Provisions
Item pic

 

Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Trafalger Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
All-natural chicken salad with celery, onion, and coriander with house-made apple chutney and organic romaine on ciabatta.
More about Beer Run
Consumer pic

 

Timberwood Tap House

245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
Our delicious house recipe, made fresh from juicy white meat, with havarti, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a toasted croissant
More about Timberwood Tap House

