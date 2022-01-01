Chicken sandwiches in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

a7d65685-b3eb-4c64-ad75-02fbb66ef364 image

 

matchbox

2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Deviled egg spread, shaved cabbage, pickles and mayo. Ask for it Nashville hot, served with fries.
More about matchbox
6c7f1090-4dd9-480d-80ff-278c8411a4ad image

 

Shadwell's

1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich (gfa)$15.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Brioche Bun, Fries
More about Shadwell's
The Fitzroy image

 

The Fitzroy

120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (597 reviews)
Takeout
fried chicken sandwich$15.00
buttermilk battered, lemon cayenne aioli, pickles
More about The Fitzroy
C-ville Hot Chicken Sandwich image

 

Three Notchd Brewing Company

520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
C-ville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken breast, cayenne chili paste, mixed greens, minuteman pickles, mayonnaise, butter roll
More about Three Notchd Brewing Company
C'ville Hot Chicken Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kardinal Hall

722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
C'ville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
breaded chicken thigh tossed in house hot sauce, house slaw, & spicy ranch. Served on an abc bun with choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw.
More about Kardinal Hall
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Champion Grill

2075 Bond Street, Charlottesville

Avg 4 (78 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken, House made Butter Pickles, Mayo, Pretzel Bun
More about Champion Grill

