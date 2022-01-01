Chicken sandwiches in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
matchbox
2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Deviled egg spread, shaved cabbage, pickles and mayo. Ask for it Nashville hot, served with fries.
Shadwell's
1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville
|Chicken Sandwich (gfa)
|$15.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Brioche Bun, Fries
The Fitzroy
120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville
|fried chicken sandwich
|$15.00
buttermilk battered, lemon cayenne aioli, pickles
Three Notchd Brewing Company
520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville
|C-ville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken breast, cayenne chili paste, mixed greens, minuteman pickles, mayonnaise, butter roll
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kardinal Hall
722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville
|C'ville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
breaded chicken thigh tossed in house hot sauce, house slaw, & spicy ranch. Served on an abc bun with choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw.