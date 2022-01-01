Chicken satay in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken satay
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Chicken Satay (4 sticks)
|$6.50
(3 sticks) Grilled marinated chicken breast on bamboo skewers, w/peanut sauce, & cucumber relish.
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Chicken Satay
|$8.00
Yellow curry marinated chicken grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
Chimm St
946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville
|Chicken Satay (3 sticks)
|$7.00
(3 sticks) Grilled marinated chicken breast on bamboo skewers, w/peanut sauce & cucumber relish.