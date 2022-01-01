Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken satay

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian image

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Satay (4 sticks)$6.50
(3 sticks) Grilled marinated chicken breast on bamboo skewers, w/peanut sauce, & cucumber relish.
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay$8.00
Yellow curry marinated chicken grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Chicken Satay (3 sticks) image

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Satay (3 sticks)$7.00
(3 sticks) Grilled marinated chicken breast on bamboo skewers, w/peanut sauce & cucumber relish.
More about Chimm St
Item pic

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Satay$9.00
Yellow curry marinated chicken grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish. (Gluten Free upon request)
More about Monsoon Siam

