Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken soup

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Ivy Provisions image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ivy Provisions

2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken, Bacon & Vegetable Soup - Quart$9.99
Chicken, kale, celery, onion, carrot, garlic, tomatoes, white wine, vegetable stock, lemon juice, fennel, salt, pepper & white wine vinegar
More about Ivy Provisions
Three Notchd Brewing Company image

 

Three Notchd Brewing Company

520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.00
Spicy tomato soup, shredded chicken, scallions, tortilla strips
More about Three Notchd Brewing Company
Item pic

 

BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ZUPPA DI POLLO (CHICKEN SOUP)$8.00
Chicken, Vegetables, San Marzano.
More about BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine image

 

Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

378 hillsdale dr, charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn And Chicken Soup$5.00
More about Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Steamed Broccoli

Pies

Naan

Mozzarella Sticks

Key Lime Pies

Pad Woon Sen

Fish And Chips

Garlic Parmesan

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston