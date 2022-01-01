Chicken soup in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken soup
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ivy Provisions
2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville
|Chicken, Bacon & Vegetable Soup - Quart
|$9.99
Chicken, kale, celery, onion, carrot, garlic, tomatoes, white wine, vegetable stock, lemon juice, fennel, salt, pepper & white wine vinegar
Three Notchd Brewing Company
520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.00
Spicy tomato soup, shredded chicken, scallions, tortilla strips
BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101, Charlottesville
|ZUPPA DI POLLO (CHICKEN SOUP)
|$8.00
Chicken, Vegetables, San Marzano.