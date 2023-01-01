Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Bang! Restaurant image

 

Bang! Restaurant

213 2nd St SW, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.00
More about Bang! Restaurant
Chicken Tikka Masala image

 

Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

378 hillsdale dr, charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.90
Marinated and Grilled in a Clay Oven, Cooked in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
Chicken Tikka$17.90
Boneless chicken marinated in spices and grilled in the clay oven
More about Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

