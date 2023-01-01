Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chile relleno in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Chile Relleno
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chile relleno
CONMOLE
816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville
Avg 4.6
(120 reviews)
Chile Relleno
$18.00
Stuffed poblano pepper filled with cactus. corn. huitlacohe. onions over barbacoa mole. queso fresco. pan.
More about CONMOLE
Enigma Jalisco
325 Four Leaf Lane Suite 8, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Single Chile Relleno
$4.25
More about Enigma Jalisco
