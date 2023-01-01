Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chile relleno

CONMOLE image

 

CONMOLE

816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno$18.00
Stuffed poblano pepper filled with cactus. corn. huitlacohe. onions over barbacoa mole. queso fresco. pan.
More about CONMOLE
Consumer pic

 

Enigma Jalisco

325 Four Leaf Lane Suite 8, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Single Chile Relleno$4.25
More about Enigma Jalisco

