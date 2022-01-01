Chili in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chili
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|CHIMM Chili Oil (5.5oz Jar)
|$10.00
Batch #2 Dried Thai chili, garlic, salt, vegetable oil. Serving size 1 teaspoon, but see how much you can take!
More about Fry's Spring Station
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fry's Spring Station
2115 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville
|Beef Chili
|$7.00
A little sweet, a little spicy, much wow. Topped with Cheddar and a slice of jalapeno.
More about Ivy Provisions
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ivy Provisions
2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville
|Ula - Chili Lime (7 oz)
|$4.99
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville
|F6 Pad Prik Pow (Chili Paste stir fry)
|$11.50
Choice of protein stir fried with roasted chili paste, cashews, and onions. Served with steamed broccoli and jasmine rice on the side.
|R5 Chili Paste Fried Rice
|$11.50
Choice of protein wok fried with roasted chili paste, jasmine rice, eggs, onions, bell peppers, peas, carrots, and thai basil.
|Sp7 Plaa Pad Ped (Chili Paste Fried Fish)
|$15.00
Deep fried fillets of fish with a spicy chili paste, krachai (rhizome), kaffir lime leaf, and pickled peppercorn. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
More about Mane Course Sandwiches
Mane Course Sandwiches
179 Connor Drive, Charlottesville
|Chili
Meat, beans, Tomatoes, Onions, Celery, Green Peppers and a Blend of Herbs & Spices.
More about The Piedmont Bar & Kitchen
The Piedmont Bar & Kitchen
1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville
|C'Ville Burger Week - Chili Cheese Smashie
|$8.00
|Beef Chili
|$7.00
little sweet, little spicy, much wow
More about Three Notchd Brewing Company
Three Notchd Brewing Company
520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville
|Chili
|$8.00
Seven Hills beef, black beans, sour cream, red onion
More about South Street Brewery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
South Street Brewery
106 W South St., Charlottesville
|Vegetarian Chili
|$9.00
Topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, tricolored tortilla strips, lime, and chives