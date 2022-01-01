Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHIMM Chili Oil (5.5oz Jar)$10.00
Batch #2 Dried Thai chili, garlic, salt, vegetable oil. Serving size 1 teaspoon, but see how much you can take!
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Banner pic

 

Botanical Fare

421 E Main St, Charlotteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chili Slice$8.00
More about Botanical Fare
Item pic

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Oil (Jar)$10.00
More about Chimm St
Fry's Spring Station image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fry's Spring Station

2115 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.1 (923 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Chili$7.00
A little sweet, a little spicy, much wow. Topped with Cheddar and a slice of jalapeno.
More about Fry's Spring Station
Ivy Provisions image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ivy Provisions

2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Ula - Chili Lime (7 oz)$4.99
More about Ivy Provisions
Item pic

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
F6 Pad Prik Pow (Chili Paste stir fry)$11.50
Choice of protein stir fried with roasted chili paste, cashews, and onions. Served with steamed broccoli and jasmine rice on the side.
R5 Chili Paste Fried Rice$11.50
Choice of protein wok fried with roasted chili paste, jasmine rice, eggs, onions, bell peppers, peas, carrots, and thai basil.
Sp7 Plaa Pad Ped (Chili Paste Fried Fish)$15.00
Deep fried fillets of fish with a spicy chili paste, krachai (rhizome), kaffir lime leaf, and pickled peppercorn. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
Item pic

 

Mane Course Sandwiches

179 Connor Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili
Meat, beans, Tomatoes, Onions, Celery, Green Peppers and a Blend of Herbs & Spices.
More about Mane Course Sandwiches
Item pic

 

The Piedmont Bar & Kitchen

1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
C'Ville Burger Week - Chili Cheese Smashie$8.00
Beef Chili$7.00
little sweet, little spicy, much wow
More about The Piedmont Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Three Notchd Brewing Company

520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili$8.00
Seven Hills beef, black beans, sour cream, red onion
More about Three Notchd Brewing Company
South Street Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

South Street Brewery

106 W South St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (1214 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Chili$9.00
Topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, tricolored tortilla strips, lime, and chives
More about South Street Brewery
Beer Run image

 

Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Chili 8 oz$5.00
More about Beer Run

