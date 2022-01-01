Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Passiflora image

 

Passiflora

422 E Main Street, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$5.00
More about Passiflora
Asado Wing and Taco Company image

 

Asado Wing and Taco Company

1327 W Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$5.98
Chips & Salsa$3.78
More about Asado Wing and Taco Company

