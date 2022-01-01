Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

Item pic

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd

1820 Abbey Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Double Chocolate Brownie$1.95
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Brownie$5.00
Warm chocolate chip brownie drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Adding ice cream only available for Dine In Orders because the ice cream melts for take out & deliveries.
More about The Brick Oven
Consumer pic

 

Mane Course Sandwiches

179 Connor Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
6 Chocolate Chip Cookies & 6 Brownies$16.00
Six Chocolate Chip Cookies & Six Brownies
More about Mane Course Sandwiches
Bizou image

TAPAS

Bizou

119 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Brownie$7.00
Vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce [vegetarian]
More about Bizou
Item pic

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston

917 A Preston Avenue, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Double Chocolate Brownie$1.95
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston
Item pic

 

Bowerbird Bakeshop

120 10th St NW, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Brownies (vegan, GF)$2.75
*Vegan, Gluten-Free, Grain-Free*
This chickpea-based brownie is soft and fudgey, topped with ganache and sprinkles.
More about Bowerbird Bakeshop
*Vegan, Gluten-Free, Grain-Free*
This chickpea-based brownie is soft and fudgey with a chocolate ganache.
More about Bowerbird Bakeshop

