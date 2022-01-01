Chocolate brownies in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
1820 Abbey Road, Charlottesville
|Double Chocolate Brownie
|$1.95
More about The Brick Oven
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
The Brick Oven
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville
|Triple Chocolate Brownie
|$5.00
Warm chocolate chip brownie drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Adding ice cream only available for Dine In Orders because the ice cream melts for take out & deliveries.
More about Mane Course Sandwiches
Mane Course Sandwiches
179 Connor Drive, Charlottesville
|6 Chocolate Chip Cookies & 6 Brownies
|$16.00
Six Chocolate Chip Cookies & Six Brownies
More about Bizou
TAPAS
Bizou
119 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Chocolate Brownie
|$7.00
Vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce [vegetarian]
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston
Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston
917 A Preston Avenue, Charlottesville
|Double Chocolate Brownie
|$1.95
|Double Chocolate Brownie
|$1.95
More about Bowerbird Bakeshop
Bowerbird Bakeshop
120 10th St NW, Charlottesville
|Chocolate Brownies (vegan, GF)
|$2.75
*Vegan, Gluten-Free, Grain-Free*
This chickpea-based brownie is soft and fudgey, topped with ganache and sprinkles.
|Chocolate Brownies (vegan, GF)
|$2.75
*Vegan, Gluten-Free, Grain-Free*
This chickpea-based brownie is soft and fudgey with a chocolate ganache.