Chocolate cake in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chocolate cake
CONMOLE
816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville
|Chocolate mousse praline Cake
ABC’s dark chocolate moussse over a base of chocolate sponge cake, and a crunchy layer of praline
PIZZA
Vivace
2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.00
Three layers of dark chocolate cake with chocolate mouse and raspberry sauce
FRENCH FRIES
The Local
824 Hinton Avenue, Charlottesville
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
with vanilla whipped cream, candied orange rind and raspberry coulis
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite MarieBette
105 East Water St., Charlottesville
|Flourless Chocolate Cake Slice
|$4.50
Gluten free - decadent, rich, dense chocolate cake by the slice.
|Whole Flourless Chocolate Cake TO GO
|$16.00
Have your cake, and eat it too. **Gluten free** - decadent, rich, dense chocolate cake. All of the chocolatey everything, minus the gluten.