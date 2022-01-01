Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve chocolate cake

CONMOLE image

 

CONMOLE

816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate mousse praline Cake
ABC’s dark chocolate moussse over a base of chocolate sponge cake, and a crunchy layer of praline
More about CONMOLE
matchbox image

 

matchbox

2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
5 Layer Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about matchbox
Vivace image

PIZZA

Vivace

2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
Three layers of dark chocolate cake with chocolate mouse and raspberry sauce
More about Vivace
Flourless Chocolate Cake image

FRENCH FRIES

The Local

824 Hinton Avenue, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (2764 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
with vanilla whipped cream, candied orange rind and raspberry coulis
More about The Local
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite MarieBette

105 East Water St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake Slice$4.50
Gluten free - decadent, rich, dense chocolate cake by the slice.
Whole Flourless Chocolate Cake TO GO$16.00
Have your cake, and eat it too. **Gluten free** - decadent, rich, dense chocolate cake. All of the chocolatey everything, minus the gluten.
More about Petite MarieBette
Item pic

 

Bowerbird Bakeshop

120 10th St NW, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Birthday Cake Macaron (not gluten free)$3.00
*NOT gluten-free* Bowerbird's signature French Macarons feature an almond flour & meringue-based shell sandwiching an Italian Buttercream or chocolate ganache.
More about Bowerbird Bakeshop

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Custard

Cookies

Burritos

Omelettes

Cheesecake

Pad Woon Sen

Pepper Steaks

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston