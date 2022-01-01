Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cheesecake in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
RASPBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE$6.25
A smooth, yet refreshingly light white chocolate cheesecake all a swirl with vibrant red raspberry; hand-fired and glazed in simple elegance
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Beer Run image

 

Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Apricot Cheesecake with White Chocolate Sauce$6.50
More about Beer Run
Kardinal Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kardinal Hall

722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Irish Chocolate Toffee Cheesecake$10.00
served with chocolate sauce
More about Kardinal Hall

