Chocolate croissants in Charlottesville

Petite MarieBette
105 East Water St., Charlottesville
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$4.25
If your favorite Pain au chocolat met an almond croissant and hit it off, they'd have a family of beautiful, sugar-dusted chocolate-almond croissants. The best of both show-stealers in one pastry. It feels good to indulge, go ahead.
Bowerbird Bakeshop
120 10th St NW, Charlottesville
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$4.00
A twice-baked pain au chocolate brushed with almond syrup, filled with frangipane, and topped with toasted almonds.
|Twice Baked Coconut Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
A pain au chocolate twice baked with pastry cream and topped with toasted flake coconut.
