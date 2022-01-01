Chocolate croissants in Charlottesville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite MarieBette

105 East Water St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Almond Croissant$4.25
If your favorite Pain au chocolat met an almond croissant and hit it off, they'd have a family of beautiful, sugar-dusted chocolate-almond croissants. The best of both show-stealers in one pastry. It feels good to indulge, go ahead.
More about Petite MarieBette
Item pic

 

Bowerbird Bakeshop

120 10th St NW, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Almond Croissant$4.00
A twice-baked pain au chocolate brushed with almond syrup, filled with frangipane, and topped with toasted almonds.
Twice Baked Coconut Chocolate Croissant$4.00
A pain au chocolate twice baked with pastry cream and topped with toasted flake coconut.
*picture may differ*
More about Bowerbird Bakeshop

