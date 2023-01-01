Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate fudge in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Chocolate Fudge
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chocolate fudge
Wayside Takeout & Catering - 2203 Jefferson Park Ave
2203 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Slice Chocolate Fudge Cake
$3.25
More about Wayside Takeout & Catering - 2203 Jefferson Park Ave
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
Avg 4.4
(1429 reviews)
Chocolate Walnut Fudge Tart
$6.00
More about Beer Run
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville
Blueberry Cheesecake
Custard
Pesto Pizza
Coleslaw
Burritos
Fish And Chips
Tamales
Soft Shell Crabs
More near Charlottesville to explore
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(60 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Culpeper
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Crozet
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Powhatan
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
Waynesboro
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Nellysford
No reviews yet
Roseland
Avg 4.5
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.6
(43 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(922 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(394 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(383 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1367 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(749 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(488 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston