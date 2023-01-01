Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate fudge in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve chocolate fudge

Consumer pic

 

Wayside Takeout & Catering - 2203 Jefferson Park Ave

2203 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slice Chocolate Fudge Cake$3.25
More about Wayside Takeout & Catering - 2203 Jefferson Park Ave
Beer Run image

 

Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Walnut Fudge Tart$6.00
More about Beer Run

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Blueberry Cheesecake

Custard

Pesto Pizza

Coleslaw

Burritos

Fish And Chips

Tamales

Soft Shell Crabs

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Nellysford

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (394 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1367 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (749 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (488 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston