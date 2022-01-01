Chocolate mousse in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
More about Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
946 Grady Avenue, charlottesville
|Chocolate Mousse
|$5.00
More about CONMOLE
CONMOLE
816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville
|Chocolate mousse praline Cake
ABC’s dark chocolate moussse over a base of chocolate sponge cake, and a crunchy layer of praline
More about Vivace
PIZZA
Vivace
2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.00
Three layers of dark chocolate cake with chocolate mouse and raspberry sauce
More about Ivy Road House
Ivy Road House
4300 Three Notched Road, Charlottesville
|Chocolate Mousse
|$6.00