Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken image

 

Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken

946 Grady Avenue, charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$5.00
More about Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
CONMOLE image

 

CONMOLE

816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate mousse praline Cake
ABC’s dark chocolate moussse over a base of chocolate sponge cake, and a crunchy layer of praline
More about CONMOLE
Vivace image

PIZZA

Vivace

2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
Three layers of dark chocolate cake with chocolate mouse and raspberry sauce
More about Vivace
Ivy Road House image

 

Ivy Road House

4300 Three Notched Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$6.00
More about Ivy Road House
Consumer pic

 

Timberwood Tap House

245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
quadruple chocolate mousse pie$7.90
seriously, this one is a whole lotta chocolate love.
More about Timberwood Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Edamame

French Toast

Lentil Soup

Cucumber Salad

Carbonara

Tomato Salad

Buffalo Chicken Calzones

Tomato Soup

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston