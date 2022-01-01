Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve chopped salad

Fry's Spring Station image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fry's Spring Station

2115 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.1 (923 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chop (Entree Salad)$16.00
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Pickled Peppers, Croutons, Cheddar, Ranch Dressing.
More about Fry's Spring Station
ooey gooey crispy image

 

ooey gooey crispy

224 West Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mona Lisa Vito Chopped Salad$11.00
Just like Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny, this Italian-American chopped salad is wild, zesty and zingy.
Castelvetrano olives and pepperoni-spiced (vegetarian) chickpeas pack a punch atop chopped artisanal greens and radicchio. Pickled golden raisins and sweet peppadews add more flavor, while milky, rich fresh mozzarella tops it all off with an oregano vinaigrette.
Order without mozz for a flavorful vegan salad, or add picnic ham for an over-the-top treat!
Vegetarian
More about ooey gooey crispy

