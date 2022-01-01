Chopped salad in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chopped salad
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fry's Spring Station
2115 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville
|Chicken Chop (Entree Salad)
|$16.00
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Pickled Peppers, Croutons, Cheddar, Ranch Dressing.
ooey gooey crispy
224 West Main Street, Charlottesville
|Mona Lisa Vito Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Just like Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny, this Italian-American chopped salad is wild, zesty and zingy.
Castelvetrano olives and pepperoni-spiced (vegetarian) chickpeas pack a punch atop chopped artisanal greens and radicchio. Pickled golden raisins and sweet peppadews add more flavor, while milky, rich fresh mozzarella tops it all off with an oregano vinaigrette.
Order without mozz for a flavorful vegan salad, or add picnic ham for an over-the-top treat!
Vegetarian