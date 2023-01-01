Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve collard greens

Item pic

 

Wayside Takeout & Catering - 2203 Jefferson Park Ave

2203 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens$0.00
Fresh collard greens cooked in fresh chicken stock.
Collard Greens$0.00
More about Wayside Takeout & Catering - 2203 Jefferson Park Ave
Item pic

 

Brock & Company, Inc. - Emerson

2500 Austin Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken, Macaroni and Cheese, Collard Greens with Smoked Meat, and Corn Bread$7.25
Classic Fried Chicken, Southern Macaroni and Cheese and Collard Greens with Smoked Meat and a side of Corn Bread
More about Brock & Company, Inc. - Emerson

