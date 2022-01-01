Cucumber salad in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve cucumber salad
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
1820 Abbey Road, Charlottesville
|Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad
Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad with vinaigrette.
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston
Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston
917 A Preston Avenue, Charlottesville
|Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad
Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad with vinaigrette.
More about Petite MarieBette
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite MarieBette
105 East Water St., Charlottesville
|Cucumber & Celery Salad TO GO
|$11.00
cucumber, celery, mustard greens, dried apricot, herbs, pistachio, red wine vinaigrette