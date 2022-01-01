Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Item pic

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd

1820 Abbey Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad
Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad with vinaigrette.
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
Item pic

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston

917 A Preston Avenue, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad
Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad with vinaigrette.
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite MarieBette

105 East Water St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber & Celery Salad TO GO$11.00
cucumber, celery, mustard greens, dried apricot, herbs, pistachio, red wine vinaigrette
More about Petite MarieBette
Item pic

 

Multiverse Kitchens

1747 Allied Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato + Cucumber Salad$5.00
Tomato + Cucumber Salad
More about Multiverse Kitchens

