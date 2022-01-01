Curry in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants that serve curry

Panang Curry 🌶🌶 image

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

Panang Curry 🌶🌶$15.00
(Naturally Gluten Free)
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, garnished w/sliced kaffir lime leaf, a sprig of red bell pepper, & a couple steamed broccoli crowns.
Panang Curry FRIED TOFU (VEGAN) image

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

Panang Curry FRIED TOFU (VEGAN)$10.50
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and fried tofu.
Panang Curry CHICKEN$10.50
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and sliced chicken.
C1 Green Curry (GF) image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

C1 Green Curry (GF)$11.50
Green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and thai basil leaves. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
