Drunken noodles in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve drunken noodles
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Drunken Noodle 🌶🌶
|$15.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
Wide rice noodles, white onion, tomato, red bell pepper, jalapeño, string bean, & Thai basil, stir-fried in a spicy sauce, served on a bed of lettuce.
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Drunken Noodle
|$13.00
(Pad Kee Mao) Wide rice noodles, string beans, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, red peppers, chili, in a spicy garlic sauce
Monsoon Siam
113 W Market St, Charlottesville
|Drunken Noodle
|$14.00
(Pad Kee Mao) Wide rice noodles, string beans, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, red peppers, chili, in a spicy garlic sauce