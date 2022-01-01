Drunken noodles in Charlottesville

Drunken Noodle(Thin Noodle 1/1/22) 🌶🌶 image

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Drunken Noodle 🌶🌶$15.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
﻿Wide rice noodles, white onion, tomato, red bell pepper, jalapeño, string bean, & Thai basil, stir-fried in a spicy sauce, served on a bed of lettuce.
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Noodle$13.00
(Pad Kee Mao) Wide rice noodles, string beans, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, red peppers, chili, in a spicy garlic sauce
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Drunken Noodle image

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Noodle$14.00
(Pad Kee Mao) Wide rice noodles, string beans, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, red peppers, chili, in a spicy garlic sauce
More about Monsoon Siam
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
N3 Drunken Noodle$11.50
Choice of protein wok fried with wide rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, and thai basil leaves, in a spicy sauce.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

