Dumplings in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Dumplings (NO Modifications)
|$7.00
(4 pcs) Ground pork, water chestnuts, egg, & oyster sauce in wonton paper, w/our house soy-ginger sauce. **Contains sesame oil**
More about MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar
MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar
412 East Main Street, Charlottesville
|Dumplings
|$7.00
Deep fried dumplings with choice of pork or vegetable filling
More about Chimm St
Chimm St
946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville
|Dumplings (4pcs)
|$7.00
(4 pcs) Ground pork, water chestnuts, egg, & oyster sauce in wonton paper, w/our house soy-ginger sauce.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville
|A6 Thai Dumplings (4pcs)
|$6.00
(4pcs) Ground pork&chicken, and shiitake mushrooms wrapped in wonton paper. Steamed. Served with a ginger/mushroom soy sauce.
More about Siren
Siren
247 Ridge McIntire Rd, Charlottesville
|Dumplings
|$14.00
Chicken gyro dumplings, tzatziki, tirokafteri, pickled onion, microgreens, olive oil, poached tomato