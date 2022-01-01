Dumplings in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants that serve dumplings

Dumplings image

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dumplings (NO Modifications)$7.00
(4 pcs) Ground pork, water chestnuts, egg, & oyster sauce in wonton paper, w/our house soy-ginger sauce. **Contains sesame oil**
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar image

 

MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar

412 East Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dumplings$7.00
Deep fried dumplings with choice of pork or vegetable filling
More about MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar
Dumplings (4pcs) image

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dumplings (4pcs)$7.00
(4 pcs) Ground pork, water chestnuts, egg, & oyster sauce in wonton paper, w/our house soy-ginger sauce.
More about Chimm St
A6 Thai Dumplings (4pcs) image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A6 Thai Dumplings (4pcs)$6.00
(4pcs) Ground pork&chicken, and shiitake mushrooms wrapped in wonton paper. Steamed. Served with a ginger/mushroom soy sauce.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
Siren image

 

Siren

247 Ridge McIntire Rd, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dumplings$14.00
Chicken gyro dumplings, tzatziki, tirokafteri, pickled onion, microgreens, olive oil, poached tomato
More about Siren
Bang! Restaurant image

 

Bang! Restaurant

213 2nd St SW, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Cheese Dumplings$13.00
Goat cheese dumplings, cilantro sauce
More about Bang! Restaurant

