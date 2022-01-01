Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich image

 

Blue Moon Diner

606 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order, and Papa Weaver's sausage
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order, and seared country ham
More about Blue Moon Diner
Bizou image

TAPAS

Bizou

119 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Egg & Avocado Sandwich$14.00
Free-range folded egg, avocado, melted cheddar, firecracker sauce, english muffin (vegetarian)
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$14.00
Free-range folded egg, bacon, melted cheddar, firecracker sauce, english muffin
More about Bizou
Dürty Nelly's Pub - Deli image

SANDWICHES

Dürty Nelly's Pub - Deli

2200 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.50
More about Dürty Nelly's Pub - Deli

