Egg sandwiches in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Blue Moon Diner
606 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order, and Papa Weaver's sausage
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.00
Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order, and seared country ham
TAPAS
Bizou
119 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Egg & Avocado Sandwich
|$14.00
Free-range folded egg, avocado, melted cheddar, firecracker sauce, english muffin (vegetarian)
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$14.00
Free-range folded egg, bacon, melted cheddar, firecracker sauce, english muffin