Enchiladas in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve enchiladas
Passiflora
422 E Main Street, Charlottesville
|Enchiladas
|$19.00
Refried Black Beans, Salsa Verde & Ranchero Sauce, Shredded Manchego, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream. With the choice of pork or jackfruit.
Timberwood Grill
3111 Worth Crossing, Charlottesville
|Stoplight Enchiladas
|$17.95
Three flour tortillas stuffed with our Southwestern shredded beef and a secret pepper mix. Topped with red, yellow, and green enchilada sauces, Monterey Jack & Goat cheese and served with a side of our delicious cheesy Mexi-rice.