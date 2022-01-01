Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve enchiladas

Passiflora image

 

Passiflora

422 E Main Street, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$19.00
Refried Black Beans, Salsa Verde & Ranchero Sauce, Shredded Manchego, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream. With the choice of pork or jackfruit.
More about Passiflora
Consumer pic

 

Timberwood Grill

3111 Worth Crossing, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Stoplight Enchiladas$17.95
Three flour tortillas stuffed with our Southwestern shredded beef and a secret pepper mix. Topped with red, yellow, and green enchilada sauces, Monterey Jack & Goat cheese and served with a side of our delicious cheesy Mexi-rice.
More about Timberwood Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Veggie Burgers

Chicken Satay

Pudding

Pho

Home Fries

Pepperoni Pizza

Custard

Muffins

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston