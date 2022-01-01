Fettuccine alfredo in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
|$10.49
Fettuccine pasta smothered in creamy homemade Alfredo sauce made fresh every order
|KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
|$5.49
Fettuccine tossed in a homemade Alfredo sauce
matchbox
2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville
|Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
|$21.00
Sun-dried tomatoes, cremini mushrooms and garlic baguette.