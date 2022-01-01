Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$10.49
Fettuccine pasta smothered in creamy homemade Alfredo sauce made fresh every order
KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$5.49
Fettuccine tossed in a homemade Alfredo sauce
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo image

 

matchbox

2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$21.00
Sun-dried tomatoes, cremini mushrooms and garlic baguette.
More about matchbox
Vivace image

PIZZA

Vivace

2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Side Fettuccine Alfredo$10.00
More about Vivace

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Fried Rice

Coleslaw

Pad Thai

Turkey Bacon

Chicken Satay

Hibiscus Tea

Cornbread

Scallops

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston