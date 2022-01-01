Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve flan

Passiflora image

 

Passiflora

422 E Main Street, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Flan$10.00
More about Passiflora
Beer Run image

 

Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Flan (with berry sauce & lemon curd)$4.50
More about Beer Run

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Egg Rolls

Chocolate Mousse

Wontons

Katsu

Cookies

Chimichangas

Brisket

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1000 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston