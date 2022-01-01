Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Flan
Charlottesville restaurants that serve flan
Passiflora
422 E Main Street, Charlottesville
Avg 5
(282 reviews)
Pumpkin Flan
$10.00
More about Passiflora
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
Avg 4.4
(1429 reviews)
Lemon Flan (with berry sauce & lemon curd)
$4.50
More about Beer Run
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville
Egg Rolls
Chocolate Mousse
Wontons
Katsu
Cookies
Chimichangas
Brisket
Grilled Chicken
More near Charlottesville to explore
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Culpeper
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Crozet
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Waynesboro
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Powhatan
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Nellysford
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(740 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(315 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(319 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1000 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(634 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston