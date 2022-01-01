Flank steaks in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve flank steaks
More about Harvest Moon Catering
Harvest Moon Catering
3352 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville
|Grilled Flank Steak
|$24.00
Roasted fingerling potatoes, cream of spinach, chimichurri. Medium-rare is highly recommended.
More about Timberwood Tap House
Timberwood Tap House
245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100, Charlottesville
|Flank Steak Au Poivre
|$22.80
marinated & grilled flank steak topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms in a brie & sherry cream sauce, served with mashed potatoes and veggies
More about Zocalo
FRENCH FRIES
Zocalo
201 E Main St, Charlottesville
|Drunken Flank Steak (serves 2)
|$42.00
creamy polenta, grilled asparagus, chipotle demi