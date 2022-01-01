Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve flank steaks

Banner pic

 

Harvest Moon Catering

3352 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Flank Steak$24.00
Roasted fingerling potatoes, cream of spinach, chimichurri. Medium-rare is highly recommended.
More about Harvest Moon Catering
Consumer pic

 

Timberwood Tap House

245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flank Steak Au Poivre$22.80
marinated & grilled flank steak topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms in a brie & sherry cream sauce, served with mashed potatoes and veggies
More about Timberwood Tap House
Drunken Flank Steak (serves 2) image

FRENCH FRIES

Zocalo

201 E Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (784 reviews)
DeliveryFast Pay
Drunken Flank Steak (serves 2)$42.00
creamy polenta, grilled asparagus, chipotle demi
More about Zocalo

