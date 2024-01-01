Flautas in Charlottesville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fiesta Azteca Tap House and Mexican Kitchen - 4300 Three Notch,D Road

4300 Three Notch,D Road, Charlottesville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Long Taquitos Flautas$14.99
Three beef or chicken flautas topped with green sauce, sour cream, and cheese. Served with salad
More about Fiesta Azteca Tap House and Mexican Kitchen - 4300 Three Notch,D Road
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant #2 - 29 North - 395 Greenbrier Dr

395 Greenbrier Dr, Charlottesville

TakeoutDelivery
Flautas$13.55
Three beef or chicken flautas topped with spicy green sauce and fresh cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
More about Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant #2 - 29 North - 395 Greenbrier Dr

