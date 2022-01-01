French fries in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve french fries

French Fries image

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston

917 A Preston Avenue, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$2.95
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston
Brasserie Saison image

 

Brasserie Saison

111 E Main. St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (387 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$5.00
More about Brasserie Saison
The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve image

 

The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve

5931 Blenheim Rd, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mount Ida Cheeseburger - mount ida farm beef / shallot confit / ruth's mustard / cheddar / challah roll / choice of: french fries or potato chips$18.00
More about The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve
The Brick Oven image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$2.75
More about The Brick Oven
Asado Wing and Taco Company image

 

Asado Wing and Taco Company

1327 W Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$3.78
More about Asado Wing and Taco Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Reuben

Nachos

Pepperoni Pizza

Mozzarella Sticks

Tiramisu

Hummus

Veggie Rolls

Tacos

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston